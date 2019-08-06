MIAMI (CBSMiami) – History is being made at St. Thomas University.
What’s happening this week has never happened before.
The school’s inaugural football team took to the practice field and will play its first games in the upcoming season.
They’re practicing on sacred ground, too. The Miami Dolphins trained on the St. Thomas University campus from 1970 to 1992, a span that included all five of Miami’s Super Bowl seasons and two championships.
“Being around here obviously there’s a strong history of football on our campus,” said St. Thomas head coach Bill Rychel. “It’s special to bring football back here. I know a lot of people in the community are excited because what they know of St. Thomas, they know football.”
CBS4 photojournalist Luis Zabala was granted access to the practice field and spoke with coach Rychel.
