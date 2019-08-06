



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Miami-Dade police are searching for a gunman who fired at a luxury SUV being driven by pregnant rapper Yung Miami early Tuesday morning.

The 26-year-old Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, was not hurt.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Lee Cowart says the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at NW 135th Street and 1st Avenue, near the Circle House recording studio.

Cowart says several shots were fired into the red Mercedes-Benz vehicle driven by Yung Miami, but she wasn’t hit.

The rapper recently revealed she’s pregnant with her second child.

She is part of the rap duo City Girls along with JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson. They have recorded with Cardi B. and Drake.

Cowart says there are no immediate suspects in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

However, HipHopDX reports jailed South Florida rapper, Kodak Black, just dropped a song from jail with some disturbing lyrics in which he threatens to punch Yung Miami in the stomach.

“I bought Yung Miami a ring, she bought an 808 baby. When I see her, I’ma hit that b*tch in her stomach,” the lyrics read.

‘808’ refers to 808 Mafia rapper Southside, who is Yung Miami’s boyfriend and the baby’s father, according to BET.com

Yung Miami is the star of Kodak Black’s “Christmas in Miami” video released in 2018.

Black is currently being held in jail without bond following his arrest on weapons charges in Miami.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)