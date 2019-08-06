MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All across South Florida, and across the nation, police departments and sheriff’s offices will be taking part in the 36th annual National Night Out against crime campaign.

National Night Out Day is held on the first Tuesday in August. It gives the police and the communities they serve to get together for a night to promote safer neighborhoods.

Many cities are planning block party-style events complete with music, food, back to school giveaways, and a chance to meet and talk with those who serve and protect. Residents are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on their porch lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement officers.

In Miami, the National Night Out event will be held at Legion Park, at 6447 NE 7th Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food and performances.

In Miami-Dade, it will be held in several locations. The event in the south district at Goulds Park, 11350 SW 216th Street, is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature refreshments, a bounce house, a stick wall, basketball game, and free bookbags with school supplies.

Other night out locations in the county include, Lincoln Fields on NW 63rd Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sugarwood Park on SW 100th Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; North Trail Park on NW 127th Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Norman and Jean Reach Park on NW 176th Street in Hialeah from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami Gardens police will host an event at Rolling Oaks Park, at 18701 NW 17th Court, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There will be more than a dozen event locations in Hollywood including:

MLK Community Center, at 2400 Charleston Street, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

McNicol Community Room, at 1411 S 28th Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Circ Hotel, at 780 Polk Street, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Federation Plaza, at 3081 Taft Street, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington Park homeowners can go to the Washington Park Community Center, 5199 Pembroke Road, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In Lawn Acres, it will be held at 224 S 56th Street, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oak Lake Community Center, at 3190 N 56th Avenue, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Boulevard Heights Community Center, at 6770 Garfield Street, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sal Oliveri Park, at 4701 Tyler Street, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Margate Police Department is hosting its 19th Annual National Night Out Against Crime at the Margate Sports Complex, located on Banks Road between Copans Road and Coconut Creek Parkway.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is marking the event over a three-night period. On Monday they hosted an event in Parkland.

On Tuesday, they will host three events:

Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Boulevard, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Pompano Beach district will be collecting school supplies for back-to-school success as donations. Please bring these items with you to support the cause.

Tamarac District Office, 7515 N. Pine Island Road, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Mary Saunders Park, 4750 SW 21st Street in West Park, at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday they will host an event at Municipal Complex in North Lauderdale at 701 SW 71st Avenue from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale police will host an event at the Joseph C. Carter Park, 1450 West Sunrise Boulevard, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be free food and refreshments, a kids zone with slides and bounce houses, arts and crafts, face painting, and a petting zoo.