MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As students get ready to head back to school, all faculty and staff are making sure they are prepared as well.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the start of every new school year is like reawakening a sleeping giant.

But before that starts they need to be ready for just about anything.

Over the next two weeks, final preps will take place including swearing-in of school police officers, roll out of a new menu, bus safety inspections and a dry run, and new teacher orientation.

On Tuesday, principals and district staff took part in a hurricane preparedness drill of sorts. Carvalho said the day was about bringing together all aspects of communication from different departments from around the district that are responsible for getting schools up and running.

“To make sure that all systems are a go, that we are absolutely ready for any eventuality, for any emergency that may impact our schools or our community,” said Carvalho.

Outside agencies were also on hand for the drill. The district getting advice from FPL on the key to keeping school operations running – power.

“So not only can they described to us the damage but we can make an assessment depending on what we see,” said Carvalho’s Chief of Staff Jaima Orrenes.

Carvalho said they’ll be ready for day one.

“It’s all about training, it’s all about readiness, preparedness,” he said.

Carvalho added that despite their readiness, there is a concern.

“We are going to enter this new school year with continued concerns about safety and security, particularly in the aftermath of El Paso and Dayton. The safety of our schools continues to be our maximum priority,” he said.

The first day back to school is August 19th. There will be more than 350,000 students, 20,000 teachers, and more than a thousand buses that will be back on the roads.