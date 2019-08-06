SANFORD (CBSMiami) – A 5-year-old Florida boy wasn’t in any danger when he called 9-1-1 last Friday but he did have an emergency.

He was hungry and wanted pizza.

The Sanford Police Department said three of its officers responded to a home for a well-being check after the boy called police.

Dispatch told the officers the child told them he was hungry and wanted to order some pizza, according to a Facebook post.

When authorities arrived at the home, the boy’s older sister told them they were fine and her brother had used the phone without her knowing about it.

The officers used the moment to teach the little guy about what 9-1-1 is used for.

And yes, they then went and bought him a large pizza and delivered it to him.

Pizza and an important life lesson, now that’s a productive day!