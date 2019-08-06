  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The FBI has released photos of a hoodie-wearing man who robbed a bank in Hollywood.

The man walked into the BB&T Bank branch, at 2434 Hollywood Boulevard, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The man who wore dark sunglasses went up to a bank employee and demanded cash. The FBI said there were other customers in the bank.

This man robbed the BB&T Bank branch on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug. 6th. (Source: FBI)

The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the man left.

If anyone has information on this bank robber is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

