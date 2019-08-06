Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The FBI has released photos of a hoodie-wearing man who robbed a bank in Hollywood.
The man walked into the BB&T Bank branch, at 2434 Hollywood Boulevard, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The man who wore dark sunglasses went up to a bank employee and demanded cash. The FBI said there were other customers in the bank.
The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the man left.
If anyone has information on this bank robber is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.