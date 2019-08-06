BROWARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced it will be distributing about 12,000 Bleeding Control Kits to schools throughout the county.
On Monday, BSO said it purchased the kits a few weeks ago and they are ready to be used by schools.
In a Facebook post, BSO wrote, “As an expert on active shooter scenarios, Sheriff Gregory Tony knows that victims often die from survivable injuries caused by excessive bleeding. It became clear we could save more lives if civilians and first responders had immediate access to lifesaving bleeding control equipment.”
The 8-pack kits have several items including, QuikClot Bleeding Control Dressing, emergency survival blankets, responder compressed gauze, responder trauma shears and ‘Just In Time’ instruction cards.
“This is just the beginning of many efforts to help safeguard our Broward County Public Schools,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony in a Facebook post of his own.
The first day of school for Broward public schools is on August 14, but BSO did not specify if all schools will be equipped with the kits by then.
