MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in last month’s deadly crash on the MacArthur Causeway.

Jose Dominguez, 26, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving under the influence/causing serious bodily injury.

The crash happened on July 18th, just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Fountain Street.

Miami Beach police said a Toyota Camry was stopped at a light. Just as it turned green, the Camry was rear-ended by the driver of a Mustang, identified as Dominguez, according to police. The force of the impact caused the Mustang to roll over.

There were three people in the Camry. The front-seat passenger, identified by family as 26-year-old Danny Iglesias, was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

The Camry’s back seat passenger and Dominguez were also transported to the hospital.

The Camry’s driver was not injured.

During the course of the police investigation, the driver of a Chevy Cruze plowed through the police barricades, struck a Road Ranger vehicle, and then drove into the water at the Watson Island Marina.

Once he got out of the water, the man stripped naked, before surrendering to police.