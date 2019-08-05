Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for whoever is responsible for the death of a teenager in Cutler Bay.
Miami-Dade Police say 16-year-old Roberto Morga Jr. was killed Friday night in front of Cutler Ridge Park.
It happened between 11:00 and 11:45 p.m.
Police say the teen was killed in the road but the details of his death have not yet been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call police or contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
