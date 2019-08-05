MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida is under flood watch until 8pm as heavy thunderstorms expected again Monday afternoon.
The flood watch includes coastal and inland Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties.
The National Weather Service says the shower and thunderstorm activity will be “slow moving and capable of producing torrential rainfall.
New rainfall accumulations are expected to range from one to 3 inches. However, locally higher rainfall totals of around 4 to 5 inches will be possible, particularly in locations that experience multiple rounds of thunderstorms.”
Highs today are expected to climb to near 90 degrees before the rain rolls in.
The steamy stormy pattern continues much of the week but the pattern begins to dry out slightly by Thursday lasting into the weekend.
The tropics are quiet with no expected development over the next five days.
