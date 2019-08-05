



NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) – It is sentencing day for the South Florida man who sent inoperative pipe bombs to 13 Democrats and CNN.

Prosecutors say Cesar Sayoc caused widespread fear and panic just days before the 2018 mid-term elections.

His targets included Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, several members of Congress, former President Barack Obama and actor Robert De Niro. Devices were also mailed to CNN offices in New York and Atlanta.

Defense lawyers are asking for leniency, saying their client committed the crimes because he believed that the people he threatened were enemies of President Trump and that they were trying to hurt him and other supporters.

The 57-year-old is facing anywhere from ten years to life in prison.

U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff will order Sayoc to serve at least 10 years in prison, the mandatory minimum required by his plea to 65 charges, including 16 counts each of using a weapon of mass destruction, interstate transportation of an explosive, threatening interstate communications and illegal mailing of explosives.

Prosecutors say a life sentence is “necessary and appropriate.”

