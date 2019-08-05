COCONUT GROVE (CBSMiami) – A Coconut Grove homeowner hopes brazen burglars, who were captured on surveillance video, will be captured by police after stealing more than a $1 million worth of jewelry from his home.

The homeowners, who spoke to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench on condition of anonymity, say thieves stole two safes filled with valuables worth more than $1.2 million and they are offering a $25,000 reward.

“It’s devastating. I just can’t stop the emotions that come,” said the female homeowner. “It’s not just the pieces and things. It’s the pieces of you that were taken and your memories.”

Home surveillance cameras show three men breaking into the home around 9:00 p.m. on July 27. They broke in through a bedroom window of the home on Emathla Street.

“Just the intrusion honestly and it makes you not even want to stay in your home,” she said.

The victims showed CBS4 more than 70 photos of their stolen jewelry, including expensive watches and a $300,000 engagement ring.

The items were not insured.

“These are items that are irreplaceable, the engagement ring, and we have been collecting 30 years worth of watches and jewelry,” said the male homeowner.

The victims were on vacation and their housekeeper was not working.

The suspects cut through a chain link fence and scaled a 7-foot concrete wall to enter the property.

Once inside the home, they used specialized equipment to remove the two safes that were bolted to the floor.

“There is not much more we can do. You protect your house with alarms and glass sensors,” said the male homeowner. “The fear that they put into you. With all of these protections, what are they going to do next? Are they going to come back and try to get more stuff?”

The victims have hired Bolton Investigations.

“You look at these individuals and they appear to be very organized. They work as a very cohesive team. They came in two vehicles and who knows what they would have done had someone been here on site to stop them,” said David Bolton.

“We have a lot of video and we are going to get them,” said the male homeowner.

The surveillance videos show a man wearing a hat and jacket and carrying a backpack as he looks at the camera.

Another video shows them using a flashlight to look through a sliding glass door.

The third video shows him leaving the house with a black safe.

The fourth video shows him moving the second safe.

Bolton says the suspects took off in two vehicles, a white Mazda CX-5 and a blue Ford Explorer or Escape.

“They have no compassion for what they are doing and I don’t understand that,” said the female homeowner. “These were pieces to be passed on and pieces to be given to various daughters.”

Miami Police say at this point, they have no suspect or information to release.

If you can help find them, call David Bolton Investigations at 305-447-0888. There is a $25,000 reward.