



WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – It is only a test. Just remember that when the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, conducts a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The nationwide test message will take place at 12:20 p.m. EDT.

All radio and television stations, cable, wireline service providers, and direct broadcast satellite service providers should receive and broadcast the message.

The test will include an audio message and a text crawl on the television screen. Both the audio message and text crawl should be accessible to people with disabilities.

This test is an important exercise to make sure the system can communicate critical information to the public in the event of a real national emergency.

This year’s test will evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability in the absence of internet connectivity.

The test will last approximately one minute. This test will not include cell phones.

Click here for more information.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vB6pBe1l7m0&feature=youtu.be