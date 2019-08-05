GREENACRES (CBSMiami) – More than three decades after the mysterious disappearance of an 8-year-old Florida girl, police may have a break in the case.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced Monday his department recently received a tip about where Marjory ‘Christy” Luna may be buried.

Luna vanished without a trace on May 27, 1984 after she left her home to get food for her cats. She walked a few blocks down to Belk’s General Store where she purchased some pet food and that was last anyone saw of her.

Sheriff Bradshaw says a recent social media campaign; designed to raise awareness and revive the 35-year-old cold case may have worked.

“In May, the social media division put together a documentary, fortunately for us, the people that are out there paid attention to this and called us and gave us what we believe is one of the most credible leads that we have gotten to date to solve this case,” said Sheriff Bradshaw.

He explained there is a large police presence at a dig site along Swain Avenue, just north of Lake Worth Road and wanted the public to be aware of what was going on.

“We have enlisted the aid of Florida Gulf Coast University anthropologist which will be with us all of the time during the excavation over there and we believe that this is another dot connecting all of the dots that will hopefully bring some closer,” said Sheriff Bradshaw.

Luna’s mother Jennie Johnson says she is going to remain positive that they are going to bring Christy home.

“It’s been 35 years 2 months and 9 days today,” said Johnson. “I think we are going to bring Christy home. We are going to bring Christy home.”

The social media campaign was aimed to stir up emotions and featured Christy in Twitter “take over.” Authorities used the young girl’s voice to recount in real-time what she may have felt and experienced more than three decades ago. A series of more than 50 tweets starts the day before she vanished and continues on detailing the aftermath.