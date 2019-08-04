Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After rounds of storms the past few days, flooding is becoming more likely Sunday when storms develop during the afternoon.
An additional 1-to-2 inches of rainfall is expected Sunday and pockets of higher amounts are possible.
As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect through late Sunday tonight due to the concern that the ground and soil is already saturated enough it will be slow to drain.
The watch includes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Never drive through a flooded road since you cannot tell how deep the water is.
Make sure to use caution and stay safe.
