MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was hospitalized on Saturday morning, following what first responders called a possible shark attack.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it responded to a report of someone being bitten by a shark off the shore of Crandon Beach at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.
According to CBS4’s news partners at the Miami Herald, witnesses said the man was fishing overnight with a group at the time of the accident.
The victim was treated at the scene and transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, but MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez said the man did suffer traumatic injuries.
