



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The 2019 edition of Miami Spice is officially underway. More than 250 restaurants are participating this year, giving diners a chance to indulge on delicious three-course dining deals.

One of those restaurants is Zuma Miami, an upscale Asian inspired restaurant inside the Epic Hotel in downtown Miami. It is a “see and be seen” spot, where celebrities, politicians and Miami’s big wigs are dining constantly.

There are 14 Zuma’s around the world.

Ever since Zuma opened in Miami nine years ago, it has participated in the Miami Spice Program that offers deep discounts to guests.

Miami Spice menus feature three-course lunches and brunches for $23, and multi-course dinners for $39 (not including tax, tips or drinks).

The program runs from August 1 through September 30.

At Zuma Miami, the Miami Spice menu includes Grilled Tiger Prawn.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo went into the kitchen with Zuma Executive Chef Daniel Garner to cook up the dish for today’s digital bite.

Recipe for Grilled Tiger Prawn

Ingredients:

1 large Tiger Prawn

1 white onion

5 cloves garlic (chopped)

6T yuzu kosho

1/2 cup lemon skin finely chopped (as little pith as possible)

1/2 cup lemon juice

¾ cup olive oil

½ cup grapeseed oil

1/4 cup mirin

1.5T kosher salt

Directions:

Cut onion into large pieces and roughly chop inside a food processor. Wash onion under cool water for 15 minutes. Wrap with cheese cloth and let strain overnight.

The next day squeeze any excess water out of onions and mix remaining ingredients together. Refrigerate after use.

Remove shrimp (prawn) from shell and cook shell so it stays open to hold the meat after cooking. Grill shrimp until medium and cut into bite size pieces. Heat yuzu kosho dressing in a pan and add shrimp inside toss to coat and cook through.

Place meat back inside shell and serve with a lemon.

Click here to see a list of all of the restaurants participating in Miami Spice.