FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man who was allegedly involved in two South Florida bank robberies in July, turned himself in to authorities on Friday morning.
Fort Lauderdale’s Dijon Gortezz Hudson, 21, turned himself in at the Fort Lauderdale Federal Courthouse and is in federal custody.
Hudson is accused of taking part in the robberies of Popular Bank at 8401 W. Oakland Park Blvd in Sunrise on July 22 and Synovus Bank at 632 S. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale on July 25.
The FBI’s Miami Division had put out a $5,000 reward for Hudson’s capture and issued a federal arrest warrant on Thursday.
According to a spokesperson for the bureau, the local media’s coverage on the wanted Hudson helped lead to his arrest.
The robberies are still under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.