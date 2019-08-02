Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been around here in South Florida since the 1930’s.
Most people have heard of it but not many have seen it, at least not up close.
After several natural disasters, and disagreements about what to do with it, a cluster of buildings in the middle of Biscayne Bay known as Stiltsville is still around.
CBS4’s Rudabeh Shahbazi joined historian Dr. Paul George for a tour of Stiltsville to find out how it started, how it almost ended and where things stand now.
