By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under:Biscayne Bay, Cluster of Buildings, Florida News, Hurricanes, Local TV, Miami News, Natural Disasters, Rudabeh Shahbazi, Stiltsville

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been around here in South Florida since the 1930’s.

Most people have heard of it but not many have seen it, at least not up close.

After several natural disasters, and disagreements about what to do with it, a cluster of buildings in the middle of Biscayne Bay known as Stiltsville is still around.

CBS4’s Rudabeh Shahbazi joined historian Dr. Paul George for a tour of Stiltsville to find out how it started, how it almost ended and where things stand now.

To view the story, watch the video above.

