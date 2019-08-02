Comments
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has stopped inmates from being placed on work release until a review of the program can be completed.
The sheriff asked the Criminal Justice Commission of Palm Beach County for the formal review, which was granted Friday afternoon.
The program has come under scrutiny amid the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.
There are accusations Epstein, a convicted sex offender, continued to have improper sexual contact with women while on work release from 2008 to 2009.
The sheriff has also launched an internal and criminal investigation, but that has come under fire from some who would like to see an independent review.
