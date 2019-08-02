MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the second time in as many years, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez vetoed a city commission decision.
This time it was on a new building in the Brickell neighborhood.
The mayor says the planned building for 240 Southeast 14th Street was bigger than zoning laws allow and that it would add too much congestion to the most populated section of the city.
Several homeowners associations from the Brickell area were on hand for Friday’s veto signing.
“This veto is extremely important to the residents of the City of Miami, especially the residents of the Brickell area,” said Brickell Homeowners Association President Ernesto Cuesta. “It really protects the quality of life for residents in the area.”
The original plans were approved by the city commission by a vote of four to one.
You must log in to post a comment.