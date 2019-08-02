FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A simple DNA test discovered the half-brother of a Boynton Beach police officer who never knew he had one.

Officer Eric Reynolds said he was contacted by Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Stull about this amazing find.

“Good morning, my name is David Stull. According to 23andMe, we are half-brothers. I was adopted as an infant and have very little knowledge of my family history, so I have no way of knowing the validity of this,” were the opening sentences Stull wrote to Reynolds in an email.

Reynolds said he never expected to learn that his new half-brother is also a law enforcement officer who lives just a few hours away in Central Florida. The two met for the first time at Stull’s home on July 20.

“It was like meeting a clone of me,” Reynolds said. “It was overwhelming and exciting and a bit of sadness at the same time. We’ve been texting all the time. We’re alike in so many ways. I have someone I can talk to, trust as brothers and cops. It feels great.”

Stull was adopted as an infant and said he knew very little about his family history until he took the DNA test. On Friday, he visited Reynolds and his family in Boynton Beach.