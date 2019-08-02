FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The widow of a man who died in the Parkland school shooting is running for Broward County School Board.

Debbie Hixon filed her paperwork Friday morning at the Supervisor of Elections Office in downtown Fort Lauderdale,

Her husband, Chris Hixon, was the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when he and 16 others were killed in last year’s mass shooting on Valentine’s Day. Hixon was shot almost as soon as he entered the Freshman Building to investigate what was going on. He died a short time later.

After the shooting, Debbie Hixon continued her career as a teacher and became a single mom to son, Corey, who has special needs.

Hixon said school safety is one of her priorities.

“I’ve been in the system, this is my 31st year in the system and there are things that work but there are a lot of things don’t work and if I want to be part of the changes then I need to be where the changes are made,” she said.

Hixon is running for the seat vacated by Robin Bartleman who has decided to run for state Senate.

The School Board seat election will be held in November 2020.