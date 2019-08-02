MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Even though today will not be a beach day, expect to see plenty of activity on Miami Beach.

The county is bringing in heavy equipment to start removing the seaweed.

The open water Sargassum seaweed does make regular appearances on our local beaches but not in this volume.

Experts say while it is an important resource which protects marine life, such as endangered baby sea turtles from predators, when it accumulates on the beaches, it becomes a smelly, rotting problem. That problem isn’t just for beach-goers but also the same baby sea turtles which could get trapped in the seaweed and never make it into the ocean.

Daily clean up couldn’t keep up with it and tourism boosters called it a crisis, so Miami-dade County, which controls the beach, is coming to the rescue. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has approved an emergency contract for the removal of Sargassum on beaches with the most accumulation.

“Thankfully the county is stepping up to the plate and helping us to remediate the seaweed coming onshore,” said Vice Mayor Ricky Arriola.

The county will use bulldozers, front-end loaders and dump trucks to attempt to remove as much seaweed as possible.