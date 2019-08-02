WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspected robber was seen on surveillance footage jumping the counter of a South Florida convenience store before being confronted by an employee.

It happened at the 19th Street Food Shop in Lauderdale Lakes last month.

Police are searching for a thief that jumped the counter of a Lauderdale Lakes convenience store and got physical with an employee before stealing a cash bag. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the man is known there as a frequent customer.

Surveillance video shows the clerk trying to get the man away from the counter. However, the thief is seen pushing and shoving her around before snatching a money pouch by the register.

The thief then took off running.

The clerk was not seriously hurt.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the man to give them a call, or reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

