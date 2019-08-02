



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspected robber was seen on surveillance footage jumping the counter of a South Florida convenience store before being confronted by an employee.

It happened at the 19th Street Food Shop in Lauderdale Lakes last month.

Deputies say the man is known there as a frequent customer.

Surveillance video shows the clerk trying to get the man away from the counter. However, the thief is seen pushing and shoving her around before snatching a money pouch by the register.

The thief then took off running.

The clerk was not seriously hurt.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the man to give them a call, or reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.