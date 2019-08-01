MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A trial date has been set for Mexican soap opera actor Pablo Lyle who was involved in a deadly case of road rage.

At a hearing Thursday morning, the judge set his trial on manslaughter charges for August 22. Lyle did not appear in court.

The actor is claiming self-defense after a road rage incident turned deadly. Lyle, 32, is accused of throwing a punch that killed 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez.

Hernandez suffered a broken skull and internal bleeding and died four days later at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

In court Thursday, Lyle’s defense attorney Alejandro Sola asked prosecutors for the victim’s autopsy report, complete medical records and report of what was found inside his car.

The judge denied the request saying prosecutors do not have to provide unredacted medical records.

Sola says he is asking for the contents of the vehicle to see if there was a gun. Lyle’s attorneys have always said Lyle was a victim, simply defending himself and protecting his wife and two children from what he believed was a violent attacker.

The incident took place March 31. Lyle was a passenger in a car driven by his brother-in-law when he cut off Hernandez in the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and 14th Street.

Lyle was captured on surveillance video running out of the passenger side of the vehicle towards Hernandez and then banging on the window. His brother-in-law also got out of the car, but it was not in park and it started rolling into the intersection.

SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS CAPTURED THE PUNCH:

The brother-in-law ran back to the car to stop it from rolling and Hernandez walked back toward his own car. That is when Lyle ran toward the driver and knocked him unconscious with one punch.

Lyle’s defense lawyers say the actor did not know if Hernandez was going to get a weapon.

Lyle remains on house arrest in Miami without access to his passport.

Lyle was the star of the Mexican telenovela “Mi Adorable Maldición,” or “My Adorable Curse,” and now acts in movies. He also stars in a newly released Netflix drama called “Yankee.”