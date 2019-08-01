MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman accused of hitting her young sons with an extension cord has been arrested.

Latamara Taylor has been charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

It happened on May 24th. Before leaving for work she told her two sons, ages six and nine, to call her before they ate anything thing.

After a while, the boys got hungry and called her, but she didn’t answer her phone. So the boys opened a can of ravioli and ate it.

When Taylor came home and found the boys had eaten the ravioli, she became angry, grabbed an extension cord and began whipping them on their torsos, legs, and buttocks, according to her arrest report. She then took them to their father’s residence and dropped them off.

The Department of Children and Families began an investigation four days later.

Miami police say she “maliciously and intentionally beat the victims more that a reasonable person would deem as an acceptable form of corporal punishment,” according to the arrest report.

On May 28th, Taylor was charged with aggravated battery after she reportedly hit and pinned the boys’ father with her car.