FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The FBI’s Miami Division is asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say was involved in two South Florida bank robberies in July.
Dijon Gortezz Hudson, 21, of Fort Lauderdale, is accused of taking part in the robberies of Popular Bank at 8401 W. Oakland Park Blvd in Sunrise on July 22 and Synovus Bank at 632 S. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale on July 25.
A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Hudson and the bureau says he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Sunrise Police Department, South Florida Violent Crime Task Force and the FBI are all involved in the investigation of these incidents.
Anyone with information that could help lead to Hudson’s arrest and conviction are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 and urged to call the FBI in Miami at (754) 703-2000 or your local police department.
