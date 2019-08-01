MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Detectives are looking for two suspects who reportedly took thousands of dollars worth of valuables during a car break-in on June 25 in Miami.

At around 6:30 p.m., the burglars broke into a white Chevy Malibu parked near 3358 SW 3rd Ave and stole $100,000 worth of watches and other personal items, Miami Police Department said.

According to police, the owners of the burglarized car had purchased the watches from a local jewelry and watch show earlier in the day, stored them in the car and then drove to a restaurant.

A surveillance camera nearby captured a black Nissan Murano pull up behind the Chevy. The Murano appeared to have been parked only a few spaces away.

One of the suspects gets out of the Murano and can be seen trying to break into the car. After a few moments, he was able to open the front door on the driver’s side.

However, the burglar quickly jumps back into the getaway car and the driver takes off.

WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF CAR BREAK-IN:

Video then captures the Murano returning to the scene and parking behind the car again.

The man, who appears the be the same one as before, opens the back door of the Malibu and begins stealing several items. He can be seen putting the stolen valuables into the back seat of the Murano.

The man gets back into the Murano and they drive off.

The man seen taking the jewelry from the Malibu is described to be about 5’5″ tall, weighing around 180 pounds and last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray long sleeve shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

No description was provided for the driver.

Miami Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).