MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made after a driver struck a man sitting at a Miami bus stop and then sped off.
Witnesses told police the driver of a Lexus, later identified as 36-year-old Rodrigo Delatorre, jumped a curb at NW 7th Avenue and NW 58th Street and struck a man sitting on a bus bench. The 65-year-old man suffered a broken pelvis and a laceration to his liver. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Several witnesses followed the Lexus to NW 6th Street and NW 54th Court where it stopped. They alerted the police who took Delatorre into custody.
A search of Delatorre’s car uncovered a whip cream dispenser and more than 110 N20 (nitrous oxide) whippet cartridges, some had been used, according to the arrest report.
During questioning, Delatorre reportedly told police he was reaching for his phone which had fallen to the floor when he felt his car hit the curb and hit something. He said looked back but didn’t see a car or glass, just a tree.
Delatorre was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.
