CHICAGO (CBSMiami/AP) — The hunt to capture the alligator turned celebrity, that was on the loose at a Chicago park in July, turned out to be a pricey pursuit.
The city of Chicago’s efforts to wrangle the gator known only as ‘Chance the Snapper’ cost more than $33,600.
Most of the costs arose from city workers putting up and removing barricades to keep people away from the lagoon in Humboldt Park after the male reptile was first spotted there last month.
Florida trapper Frank Robb captured the 4 to 5-foot long alligator on July 16. Officials say a $2,500 fee went to Robb. He also received $2,166 for travel and lodging.
Investigators aren’t sure how the alligator ended up in the lagoon.
He inspired several social media accounts and is now living at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
