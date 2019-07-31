



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With school starting back up in just a few weeks, summer vacations are winding down.

But if you want to book a last-minute trip, there are some tips and tricks you should know.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” debunks some common hotel booking myths in hopes of saving you a few bucks.

Myth – The Day Of The Week Doesn’t Matter

I’m not talking about when you book, but rather when you check-in. According to travel website “Hopper“, checking-in to your hotel on the right day can help save you anywhere from 19% to 47%. In general, Sunday is the least expensive day of the week to start your stay at a hotel. Tuesday, or the middle of the week, is generally the most expensive day to check into hotels due to weekday business traffic.

Myth – Last Minute Booking Saves Money

Sure, hotels want to fill all those empty rooms, but whether they’ll have any available at the last minute depends on the type of destination and the time of travel. While you can find good deals a week or so out on hotels in large cities like New York and Boston, smaller cities or destinations geared toward leisure travelers tend to offer the best pricing 3 months in advance.

Myth – Equal Price Per Day

If you book a hotel for three nights, it’s very possible each of those nights could cost a different amount, no matter when you book or check-in. In general, Saturday nights are the most expensive at hotels by about seven percent. However, if you check in on that Saturday, the price may be lower than if you’d arrived on Friday.

Myth – Comparison Shopping Always Saves Money

We all want to make sure we find the best deal, but spending too much time comparison shopping could wind up costing you more. Because prices fluctuate, if you see what you think is a good deal, book it! But set alerts to check back periodically. Many hotels let you cancel up to a day before check-in, so you could cancel and rebook at the lower rate if you find it.

How do you save money on hotel rooms?

