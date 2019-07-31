PENSACOLA (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida man who knowingly spread HIV to multiple people was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that Rasheem Ikey Bodiford, 27, was sentenced Friday.
He was previously convicted of having sex with another person without notifying them that he had HIV, the virus that leads to AIDS.
Prosecutors say Bodiford had sex with two women from September 2016 to October 2017 and lied about his condition.
One woman told Escambia County deputies in 2017 that she had tested positive for HIV and her last sexual partner had been Bodiford. She said she had seen Bodiford in possession of HIV medication, and he told her he was selling it for his uncle.
Bodiford later told investigators that he had known he was HIV positive since September 2016.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.