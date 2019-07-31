MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 65-year-old man was hospitalized after being hit by a car while sitting on a bus stop bench.

Police said it happened after 3 p.m. Thursday near Northwest 58th Street and 7th Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a black sedan jump the curb then take off.

Police caught the driver a few blocks away and he was taken in for questioning.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated.

Surveillance video also shows the man inside a nearby corner store shortly before he was hit.

A woman who lives nearby, Joyce McElwee, said she knew the 65-year-old as a homeless man who rides his bike around the neighborhood.

“You could be anywhere at the wrong place,” she said. “It’s getting crazy out here. You better watch your guard. Watch these cars because these cars do more killing than anything.”

This latest hit and run is no surprise to Timothy Wilcox.

“Like on 53rd right by the Chinese restaurant, same thing. There’s a bus stop there. It’s been collapsed two or three times this year,” he said. “There’s a lack of compassion for people, especially in these areas so someone needs to address it.”