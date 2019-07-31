FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) – A Cape Coral man was reportedly intoxicated when he shot and killed his dog.
Korey James Potts, 23, was arrested Monday and faces several charges including aggravated animal cruelty.
Cape Coral Police department’s master sergeant Patrick O’Grady says officers responding to a shots-fired call found a large, light brown mixed-breed dog dead in a vacant lot next to the home. He says Potts came out crying and told police he shot his dog, Gordo. Witnesses say they saw the dog running around outside before hearing gunshots and seeing Potts’ laying near the dog.
Potts’ roommate told officers she brought him inside after seeing him in the yard with a handgun. Potts admitted to drinking earlier.
