MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A real mess on Miami Beach Wednesday when a construction accident covered several cars in concrete.
No one was injured in whatever caused the accident.
Video from Chopper 4 shows a construction site on Alton Road between Lincoln Road and 16th Street.
At approximately 1 p.m. the mishap resulted in several cars, including a Mercedes Benz, being doused with liquid concrete.
The Mercedes’ sunroof was open and the windshield was smashed, causing concrete to get into the interior.
“There was at least one of those vehicles occupied with injury,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “Right now OSHA will be investigating along with Miami Beach Building Depart which has ordered a stop work order on the site while they continue to investigate.”
Several other cars were completely covered with nasty gray concrete.
