FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A home in the upscale Weston Hills neighborhood went up in flames overnight.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said they received a call about the fire at 2550 Royal Palm Way just after 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Arriving firefighters found flames shooting through the roof.
Strong winds and the large size of the property made it more difficult to fight the fire.
The home, which was undergoing renovations, is now a total loss. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
