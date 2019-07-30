MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two Transportation Security Administration officers have been placed on administrative leave after a noose was found in a non-public baggage screening area at Miami International Aiport.
The Instagram page “Black People of the Gram” posted a picture of the noose which was hanging from the ceiling with two monkeys attached to it.
A female TSA agent found it a little over a week ago and reported it to management which had it immediately removed.
In a statement, the TSA said that it does not tolerate “racist or offensive behavior” and an investigation is underway to find those responsible.
“I am pleased that the TSA took quick action to identify the agency’s employees responsible and have placed them on administrative leave, as the investigation into the incident is underway,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez in a statement. “Although the TSA workers are not employees of Miami-Dade County, our County has zero tolerance for racism and harassment.”
Miami International Airport officials also released a statement saying they do not condone offensive material or behavior.
You must log in to post a comment.