MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are disturbing and alarming allegations against a South Florida nurse hired to take care of three children.
Jermaine Cheatham, 45, is accused of sexually assaulting one of them – a nine-year-old girl.
Miami-Dade police say it happened he was caring for her, her 11-year-old brother, and her three-year-old sister who has special needs and requires 24-hour care.
The girl’s brother saw Cheatham sexually abusing his sister and yelled at “what are you doing to my sister,” according to the arrest report.
Cheatham reportedly grabbed the boy then allegedly begged him not to say anything and tried to convince him that he had not hurt his sister.
Cheatham was arrested Monday night and charged with sexual battery on a minor. He’s being held without bond.
