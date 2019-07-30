



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details in the search for a shooter who injured a man outside of a Northeast Miami-Dade Synagogue.

Saturday night, 68-year-old Yosef Lipshultz was shot several times outside of Young Israel of Greater Miami.

Officers on Tuesday were back at Lipshultz’s home as part of their investigation.

Police say he was about to go inside the synagogue for a prayer service when a man hopped out of a black Chevrolet Impala and opened fire.

Authorities released a flyer Tuesday afternoon containing photographs of that Impala.

It’s described as a 2013 to 2016 model with dark tinted windows.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.