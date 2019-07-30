  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details in the search for a shooter who injured a man outside of a Northeast Miami-Dade Synagogue.

Saturday night, 68-year-old Yosef Lipshultz was shot several times outside of Young Israel of Greater Miami.

Authorities released a flyer Tuesday afternoon containing photographs of a Chevy Impala that was involved in a shooting outside a Miami-Dade synagogue. (Source: Miami-Dade Police)

Officers on Tuesday were back at Lipshultz’s home as part of their investigation.

Police say he was about to go inside the synagogue for a prayer service when a man hopped out of a black Chevrolet Impala and opened fire.

Authorities released a flyer Tuesday afternoon containing photographs of that Impala.

It’s described as a 2013 to 2016 model with dark tinted windows.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

