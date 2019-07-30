Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver that plunged into a canal next to the Florida Turnpike Extension early Tuesday morning has died.
The vehicle went off the road at the northbound on-ramp to the Turnpike at NW 74th Street. The injured person was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center where they passed away.
According to a Miami-Dade police officer on the scene, it was the vehicle’s OnStar system that alerted them to the crash.
Divers searched for a second person who may have been in the vehicle but were unable to locate them.
