FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A mental health counselor who worked closely with children and was attempting to get a job with Broward County Schools is facing child pornography charges, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Berrios is facing 11 child pornography charges. Detectives say Berrios looked at the child pornography on the website Tumblr.

Detectives say it wasn’t a one-time thing for Berrios.

The arrest report says detectives found more than 150 images of child pornography on his Tumblr account.

Investigators wrote in their arrest report that the charges are all the more disturbing because of Berrios’ profession.

“Antonio Berrios is a licensed counselor who has a history of working as a child’s therapist,” according to the arrest report. The report also says “…information has been received that Antonio Berrios is currently in the process of becoming a mental health counselor for children with the Broward County School Board.”

Broward Schools confirmed to CBS4 News on Tuesday that Berrios was employed with them as a child care monitor for about five years ending in 2012.

As of late Tuesday the school district was still checking to see if Berrios was currently attempting to become a counselor with Broward Schools.

The arrest report says detectives searched Berrios’ Weston home earlier this year after they got a tip regarding the child pornography on Berrios’ Tumblr account.

Investigators say “All files depicted young prepubescent females between the ages of 5 and 13 engaging in sexual activity” and that “Berrios admitted that he has seen images of child pornography while on the application, Tumblr.” Berrios told detectives that “sometimes these images would ‘pop up’ when he would complete searches such as ‘Teen’ or ‘Lolita.’”

Court documents show that Berrios is out of jail on a bond of $55,000.

CBS4 News tried to speak with Berrios at his home but we were told he did not want to talk to a news reporter.

Court files also indicate that while on bond Antonio Berrios is on a GPS monitor, cannot have contact with minors who aren’t in his family and cannot have access to devices with internet access.