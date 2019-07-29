



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several charges against a former Miami firefighter, accused of being part of a racist prank, have been dropped.

Monday morning, a judge dismiss witness tampering charges against Alejandro Sese. He still, however, faces two misdemeanor charges.

Investigators say Sese was one of four firefighters accused taking part in a racist prank against a colleague at Fire Station 12 in September 2017. Lt Robert Webster, who is black, found a noose on a family photo and phallic symbols were drawn on his pictures.

At the time, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said there was not enough evidence to charge it as a hate crime.

Former firefighters Kevin Meizoso, Justin Rumbaugh, and Harold Santana face criminal mischief charges for allegedly defacing Webster’s pictures with phallic symbols. Sese is charged with petty theft and criminal mischief.

All of those involved have admitted their part in the photo vandalism but no one admitted creating or placing the noose

Sese’s trial is expected to begin in October.