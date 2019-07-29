



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s National Chicken Wing Day and that means discounts and deals at some of your favorite locations for wings in South Florida.

Here’s a few:

Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill

Bokampers is offering its famous ‘Killer B’ wings for 79 cents apiece all day on Monday.

Offer is valid with the purchase of 10 or more wings.

Boneless wings are also being offered at half-price with the purchase of a beverage.

For Locations: bokampers.com

Buffalo Wild Wings

This chain is giving away a free snack size portion of wings with the purchase of another wing order — be it small, medium, or large; traditional or boneless. Dine-in only.

For Locations: buffalowildwings.com

Hooters

Participating Hooters locations are offering all-you-can-eat traditional and boneless wings for just $15.99. The deal is for dine-in only, but customers can choose from six varieties of wings: Original-Style Wings, Naked Wings, Boneless Wings, Smoked Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, or Bacon Wrapped Wings.

For Locations: hooters.com

Hurricane Grill and Wings

Like Hooters, Hurricane Grill has an all-you-can-eat deal for a flat price of $15.99. This deal is for dine-in only.

For Locations: hurricanewings.com

Wingstop

Purchase any type of wings — dine-in or takeout — and Wingstop will toss in five extra wings for free. For online ordering, use the promo code “5FREEWINGS.” (For in-store ordering, just tell them you want your free wings!) As an added bonus, the chain is donating $1 per transaction back to local communities through its Wingstop Charities, up to $100,000.

For Locations: Wingstop