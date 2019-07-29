  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is recovering after he was shot outside a northeast Miami-Dade synagogue.

It happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. at the Young Israel of Greater Miami at NE 10th Avenue and 171st Street.

Miami-Dade police said a 58-year-old man was walking toward the synagogue when a Chevy Impala drove by. As the man approached the entrance, police say the Impala circled around for a second time. When the man reached the front door, the driver of the Impala got out and open fire.

The man was shot several times in his leg. He was taken to Aventura Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police say it’s too early in their investigation to determine if this was a hate crime.

