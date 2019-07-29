MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the person who opened fire on another vehicle on I-95, injuring two people.

The shooting happened near Ives Dairy Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Nissan Altima was riddled with bullets holes. There were also bloodstains near the driver seat.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the injured driver two miles to a Hallandale Beach diner for help.

“He was kind of like a little excited because of the adrenaline. A few seconds later, he just collapsed on the floor,” Jorge Espinoza said.

Espinoza, who is visiting from Naples, was inside the Flashback Diner on Federal Highway near Hallandale Beach Boulevard when the man came in.

“I was eating with my wife and a couple of friends. A guy rushed into the restaurant full of blood,” Espinoza said.

Troopers say that 25-year-old was shot several times and a 21-year-old woman was shot in one of her legs. The other two in the car were not hurt. Espinoza said he only saw the driver.

“The guy just asked for help. Then one of the waitresses walked him out and that’s when he said he got shot,” Espinoza said.

Troopers said someone drove alongside the Nissan and started shooting on the interstate. It’s unclear what led to the violence, FHP investigators are working to learn if the people inside the Nissan have an idea who fired a gun at them.