NEW PORT RICHEY (CBSMiami) – This is not your average attempted burglary story.
Surveillance video captured a man wandering around a New Port Richey home with a horse.
“He brought a horse along with him. He then kinda wandered around the property, kinda looking into some things. He then entered a screened-in porch,” said a Pasco County Sheriff’s spokeswoman.
The man, later identified as Lonnie Maddox, reportedly then broke a window and crawled inside the home.
The homeowner, Steve Ferguson, said he saw Maddox inside his home through his indoor surveillance camera and called the sheriff’s office.
“I really didn’t think the guy was going to break into the house. What, he had a getaway horse? So it was a little odd,” said Ferguson.
Maddox didn’t take anything but was arrested later for breaking into private property.
