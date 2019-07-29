FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Steven MacKrell was a father for his daughter Skylar, a son, a boyfriend, a brother; a man who had many people who loved him. 4 years ago, he vanished.

“I dream sometimes that he’s coming home,” said his mom Astrid MacKrell. “He’s knocking on the door, I’m going to open the door and he’s there. I just hope those dreams will come true. I’m still looking of him.”

His mom drives around with “missing posters” taped to her car, hoping someone will give her information.

On evening of July 29th, Steven had drinks with one of this brothers and a friend at Lucky’s Tavern downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Then, the last place he was seen was at a gas station at Sample Road and Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach in the early morning of July 30th of 2015. He was buying snacks.

A little later, surveillance video captured him again, it appeared there was some type of verbal altercation.

“There he had a conversation with some people in a car,” said Astrid. “And those people, they left and my son threw a can toward the car. And I guess that got them upset.”

Police say surveillance video captured a picture of a passenger who was in that car. More surveillance video shows that same car take off after Steven pulled out.

His girlfriend, Alisha Carr, the woman he shared a child with, wants to know what happened next.

“Maybe they ran him off the road and he went into a lake,” she wondered. “I’m so uncertain because there’s so many different scenarios I’ve thought about.”

Police have checked on that, but found nothing.

“We searched almost 200 bodies of water in and around the Pompano Beach area looking for any sign of MacKrell or his vehicle,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening.

The family knows the outlook is bleak, but just wants to know for certain what happened.

“They probably murdered him because where is he?” asked Astrid. “I forgive them,” she said. “I have forgiven them and I pray for their salvation, that one day they come to know Christ and one day they will step for the truth of what happened.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.