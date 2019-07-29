Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Doctor Phillip Frost is recovering Monday night following surgery.
Dr. Frost was hospitalized last week with chest pains.
He is the chairman and CEO of Opko Health, a Miami-based healthcare company.
The doctor and his wife Patricia are longtime supporters of South Florida’s arts and culture.
They are the namesakes of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park.
CBS4 joins the families of Opko and the Frost Museum in wishing Dr. Frost a speedy recovery.
