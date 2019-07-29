MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A man was shot and killed outside a Family Dollar store in Miami Gardens over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, just before 7 p.m., in front of the store at NW 183rd street and 17th Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a man in dark clothing walking quickly in front of the store, turn around and then stumbled to the ground. The person who pulled the trigger took off quickly.

A woman who saw the man on the ground told CBS4 he went by the name Loose. She said he was homeless and she’d given him 10 dollars to buy food earlier in the day after he confided in her about a dilemma.

“He asked me like what should he do if someone was following him,” she said.

“He doesn’t do anything to anybody from since the days that I’ve seen him he’s always to himself talking to himself walking, he always take the back way he doesn’t take the main road,” she added.

Police have not released the name of the man who died or given a description of the shooter.